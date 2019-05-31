|
Shirley M.
Boswell
Shirley M. Boswell, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A resident of Norton for 35 years, she had resided in Pennsylvania for the past eight years.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frank
Thomas Boswell in 2002; and her sisters, Jane Stiefel and Caroline Leiter. Shirley is survived by her children, Linda Devericks (Larry Davis) of New Franklin, Ohio,
Robert (Dawn) of New Brighton, Pa., and Charles (Judy Schall) of Clinton, Ohio; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Shirley's funeral service will be held Monday, June 3rd at 12 Noon at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial to follow at Congress Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, Pa. 16063.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019