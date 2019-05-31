Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Shirley M. Boswell

Shirley M. Boswell Obituary
Shirley M.

Boswell

Shirley M. Boswell, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

A resident of Norton for 35 years, she had resided in Pennsylvania for the past eight years.

Preceded in death by her husband, Frank

Thomas Boswell in 2002; and her sisters, Jane Stiefel and Caroline Leiter. Shirley is survived by her children, Linda Devericks (Larry Davis) of New Franklin, Ohio,

Robert (Dawn) of New Brighton, Pa., and Charles (Judy Schall) of Clinton, Ohio; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley's funeral service will be held Monday, June 3rd at 12 Noon at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial to follow at Congress Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's name to Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, Pa. 16063.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2019
