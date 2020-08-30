Shirley M. Flegal, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020. A life resident of Akron, Shirley graduated from East High School in the Class of 1966 and retired from Revco/CVS after 40 years of service. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple and Connect Church. Shirley enjoyed baking, word searches and reading. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace and brother, Butch Flegal, she is survived by her brother, Gary (In Sun) Flegal; sister, Beverly Flegal; sister-in-law, Ruth Flegal; nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312 with Pastor Larry Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, from 12 to 1 p.m. The family suggests memorials to Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44319. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com