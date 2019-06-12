|
Shirley M. Legg
Shirley M. Legg, 84, of Akron went home to be with the Lord, June 10, 2019.
Friends may call from 11 to 1 Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Auxiliary Post # 209 will conduct a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. followed by Department 40 ET 8/Salon 165. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Complete obituary will be in tomorrow's paper. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Legg family. Messages and memories of Shirley can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019