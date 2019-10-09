|
|
RALEIGH, NC - Shirley Mae Bruce, 88, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Elizabeth Anne Bruce of Raleigh, NC, Mary Anne (Steve) Grossi; and grandchildren, Meredith Leigh Grossi and Matthew Bruce Grossi, all of Tulsa, OK. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Bruce and her parents, John R. Kumpel and Vera L. Kumpel. Shirley was born in Akron and resided in the Munroe Falls and Stow areas for over 57 years and moved to Silver Lake Towers in 2004 where she met many wonderful friends. Shirley moved to Raleigh, NC in November 2017 to be near her daughter Elizabeth and lived at Brookdale North Raleigh Senior Living, where she continued to make friends and truly enjoy her life. Shirley graduated from our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron in 1948, where she was the class president. She also attended The University of Akron, where she majored in elementary education and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After college, Shirley worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber company as an executive secretary. She and her husband Robert lived in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 1953 to 1959. Shirley was a devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, where she served as a past deacon. Shirley was also a member of the Billow Chapter #483 Order of Eastern Star and received her 70 year pin in 2019. Shirley is remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She is especially remembered for her positive attitude, sense of humor, and her ability to brighten the lives of all the people she met and cared for. Shirley had an unwavering faith in the Lord and her love for God and her family truly reflected the love of Christ. One of her favorite Bible scriptures is 1 Corinthians 13:13 "and now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." Friends and family may call at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224 from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, October 11th. Pastor Karen Stunkel will conduct services Saturday. 11 AM at the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 2819 Hudson Dr. Burial, Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Transitions Life Care, Hospice Home, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019