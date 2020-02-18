Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Gard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Gard


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Gard Obituary
) Shirley Marie Gard, age 59, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 12, 2020 at her brother's, Curt's home in Glenshaw, PA. She was born on November 4, 1960 in New Kensington, PA, the daughter of Joan Elizabeth (nee George) Abraham of The Villages, FL and the late Daniel Melvin Abraham. Shirley was a private nurse for many years working in the Akron area. She enjoyed reading and vacationing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. In addition to her mother; survivors include her children, Danyel Elizabeth Keeling, Jonathan Lee Keeling Sr. and Heather Marie Keeling; her grandchildren, Briana, Nathaniel, Bradley, Jonathan Jr., Jade, Taylor and Maddox; her siblings also survive, Daniel (Patti) Abraham, Curtis (Judy) Abraham, Tawni (Dennis) Sherman and Lisa Roche. Other than her father, her husband, Mark Gard and her daughter, Melissa Keeling are deceased. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Following all services Mrs. Gard will be cremated. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now