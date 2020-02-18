|
) Shirley Marie Gard, age 59, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 12, 2020 at her brother's, Curt's home in Glenshaw, PA. She was born on November 4, 1960 in New Kensington, PA, the daughter of Joan Elizabeth (nee George) Abraham of The Villages, FL and the late Daniel Melvin Abraham. Shirley was a private nurse for many years working in the Akron area. She enjoyed reading and vacationing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. In addition to her mother; survivors include her children, Danyel Elizabeth Keeling, Jonathan Lee Keeling Sr. and Heather Marie Keeling; her grandchildren, Briana, Nathaniel, Bradley, Jonathan Jr., Jade, Taylor and Maddox; her siblings also survive, Daniel (Patti) Abraham, Curtis (Judy) Abraham, Tawni (Dennis) Sherman and Lisa Roche. Other than her father, her husband, Mark Gard and her daughter, Melissa Keeling are deceased. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Following all services Mrs. Gard will be cremated. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020