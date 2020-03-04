|
Shirley May Nestor, 81, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Shirley was born in Clayton, NJ to the late Harry and Blanch (Green) Thompson and lived in the Akron and Cuyahoga Falls areas most of her life. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Donzel Nestor, Sr.; and son, Donzel Nestor, Jr. She is survived by daughter, Donna Angles; grandchildren, Mark (Marquita) Nestor, Jeff (Casey) Haynes, Misty Angles; great-grandchildren, Vivica, Kendrah, Justice, Taylor, Tylor, Maryah, Majhesty, Mahnessah, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Liberty, Brayden and Kayden; and faithful companion, Chloe. Funeral Service will be Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the Funeral Home. Shirley's final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Donzel. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Shirley's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020