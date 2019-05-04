Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Reserve Christian Church
516 W. Streetsboro St
Hudson, OH
Shirley May Pontius

Shirley May Pontius (nee Johnson), age 78, of Hudson, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Pontius; former wife of Ron Bates, Sr.; loving mother of Mary (Arthur) Barnhart, Ronald (Kendra) Bates, Jr. and Roy (Jennifer) Bates; devoted grandmother of Frances (fiancee, Tess Schmucker) Barnhart, Ina Barnhart and Malorie Bates, dear sister of Louis Mackey (Violet) Johnson; best friend of Rick and Cindy Artino, Bill and Barb Mansfield and Ginny Lowel.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, Ohio (330-650-4181). Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Western Reserve Christian Church, 516 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio. Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to the church. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019
