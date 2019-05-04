|
|
Shirley May Pontius
Shirley May Pontius (nee Johnson), age 78, of Hudson, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Pontius; former wife of Ron Bates, Sr.; loving mother of Mary (Arthur) Barnhart, Ronald (Kendra) Bates, Jr. and Roy (Jennifer) Bates; devoted grandmother of Frances (fiancee, Tess Schmucker) Barnhart, Ina Barnhart and Malorie Bates, dear sister of Louis Mackey (Violet) Johnson; best friend of Rick and Cindy Artino, Bill and Barb Mansfield and Ginny Lowel.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St., (on the square), Hudson, Ohio (330-650-4181). Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Western Reserve Christian Church, 516 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio. Interment to follow at Markillie Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to the church. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019