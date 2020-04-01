Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Roebuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May Roebuck


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley May Roebuck Obituary
Shirley May Russell Roebuck, 85, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away following a period of declining health on March 30, 2020 at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Born December 4, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to Berry Martin Russell and Helen Marie Hancock, she was a graduate of Coventry High School and the University of Akron. She was an instructor at the University of Akron and substitute teacher at multiple locations in the area. She retired from the Bierce Library at the University of Akron and was an accomplished writer. She was a former Vice President of the Medina County League of Women Voters and former President of Wadsworth Tennis Association. She was active with the Wadsworth Library and the Giving Doll project at the Wadsworth Center for Older Adults. Her hobbies included reading, word games, needlework, and writing. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Eugene Roebuck and her brothers, Dr. Roy Russell and Roger Russell, she is survived by children, LoriLynne Lawson, Kirk Roebuck, Ellen Roebuck-Cole (Brad), and John Roebuck (Kathy); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 3rd at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron. Visitation will be held two hours prior. Interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -