Shirley May Russell Roebuck, 85, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away following a period of declining health on March 30, 2020 at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Born December 4, 1934 in Akron, Ohio to Berry Martin Russell and Helen Marie Hancock, she was a graduate of Coventry High School and the University of Akron. She was an instructor at the University of Akron and substitute teacher at multiple locations in the area. She retired from the Bierce Library at the University of Akron and was an accomplished writer. She was a former Vice President of the Medina County League of Women Voters and former President of Wadsworth Tennis Association. She was active with the Wadsworth Library and the Giving Doll project at the Wadsworth Center for Older Adults. Her hobbies included reading, word games, needlework, and writing. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Eugene Roebuck and her brothers, Dr. Roy Russell and Roger Russell, she is survived by children, LoriLynne Lawson, Kirk Roebuck, Ellen Roebuck-Cole (Brad), and John Roebuck (Kathy); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 3rd at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron. Visitation will be held two hours prior. Interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020