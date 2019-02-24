Shirley Nieberding



Shirley Ann Nieberding was born in Akron, Ohio on November 1st, 1934 and died at the age of 84 on February 18th, 2019 at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas.



Miss Nieberding retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and a registered surgical nurse. She had a brilliantly sharp mind with a quick wit about her. She was considered feisty; but, deeply loved and lived her life for the Lord, her church, family, and others; while enjoying opera, reading, and known to have biscuits on hand for visits from her neighbors' dogs. She possessed many beautiful things; but, readily gave them away. Her prize possessions were her strong faith, solid hope, and deep love for the Lord. Even though she suffered greatly during her last months, she persevered and accept it graciously, offering it up to the Lord.



While living in San Antonio, she first became a member of St. Helena's and later St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Over the years, she volunteered and served the patrons of St. Vincent de Paul; entered the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, and became an active member in the Defenders of the Faith. She maintained her membership in the American Nurses Association.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Cecilia R. (Eckenrode) Nieberding; fiance, and aunts and uncles. She is survived by several cousins and many friends.



A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in San Antonio. Burial will be in Akron, Ohio at the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum 100 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at Bricco's Prime, 4315 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) or St. Vincent de Paul/St John Neumann Conference (SVdP/SJN Conference) or another . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary