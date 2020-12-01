Shirley Ann Ondack, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Akron. Shirley was born in Akron on July 2, 1936 to the late Theodore and Gladys Garrett and was a lifelong area resident. She worked at Firestone Bank for 30 years. Shirley was a church organist for over 35 years. She was also a lifelong member of Miller Avenue UCC/Front Porch Church. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Charles and sisters Arlene Shaver and Vivian Scarberry. She is survived by her special nieces who were more like daughters to her, Linda Woodward-Pullin and Kathy Worthington-Townsend (Larry); many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends and her church family. Calling hours will be held TOMORROW, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44301. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miller Avenue UCC/Front Porch Church, 1095 Edison Ave., Akron, OH 44301.