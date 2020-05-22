CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Shirley Phyllis Arnold went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 19, 2020. Shirley was born in Atwater, Ohio on March 31, 1933, and was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Green and lastly Akron. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School (1950), The University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in Humanities (1953) and then obtained a teaching certificate from Kent State University (1954). Shirley was a supporting sister of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Lambda Chapter. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Phyllis Wolfe; brother, John Wolfe; and husband, Richard (Dick) Arnold; she was the beloved mother of daughter Cherie, and sons, Bob (Kim) and Steve (Debbie) Arnold. She was the cherished grandmother of Graham, Leah, and Julianne Arnold. Mom was a devoted teacher for the Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake school systems for 30 years. She also obtained her realtor license in 1973 and served generations of families throughout Summit County in finding the homes of their dreams. Mom was the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society's first president in 1980. Her eternal optimism, cheery smile, and encouraging words will be greatly missed. Pastor Mike Castelli will conduct service Saturday 12:30 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11:30 AM until service time, followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom's name to either the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society, cuyahogafallshistory.com/donations/ or the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. Redmon Funeral Home was a blessing in supporting all the arrangements. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.