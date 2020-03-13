|
Shirley R. Welsh, age 78, passed away on March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband John M. Welsh Jr. She is survived by her son, John M. Welsh III; grandson, John M. Welsh IV; brothers, Christopher and Eric Williams; stepsons, Bruce and Robert Welsh. Ms. Welsh was born Shirley Ruth Williams in Akron, Ohio on August 3, 1941 to Pauline E. and George E. Williams. Shirley resided in Summit County, Ohio all her life, where she attended Central High School. She was a successful business woman from a young age. Ms. Welsh was VP at Akron Blueprint Co., then became the leading sales person at Veratec Corp., a division of International Paper where she sold graphic arts supplies for 8 states. Shirley was best known in the area as the Chief Executive Officer at Enlarging Arts Inc. for the past 25+ years. She passionately operated her own interior design company, Designing Women LLC. for over 30 years. Shirley Welsh was active in the community, a member at Akron City Club, Akron Symphony Guild, Smithsonian Institute, and many other social and philanthropic organizations. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., COPLEY, where family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A PRIVATE interment will be held later at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020