Shirley Rae Kosar (Dobbs)



Shirley Rae Kosar, age 83, of Cuyahoga Falls died on April 25, 2019. She died peacefully at Maplewood Memory Care Facility.



Born in Akron, Ohio to Raymond and Ferne Dobbs on October 11, 1935, Shirley was a standout student at South High School. She was the first member of her lineage to attend college. She studied journalism and Russian at Ohio University (1954-1956), where she enjoyed studying---along with dancing, dating, and socializing.



She departed college before finishing her degree to marry and work in public relations at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. Later she worked as a journalist for the Falls News Press and served in the administration of County Executive John Morgan. One of her proudest achievements was helping the Morgan administration establish the battered women's shelter in Akron. Never one to leave a job undone, Shirley finished her bachelor's degree in 1986.



In her retirement years, Shirley lived in Vero Beach, Florida and Mesa, Arizona, before returning to Cuyahoga Falls. Wherever she lived, she made friends quickly. Shirley was passionate about politics, women's rights, and jazz. Shirley liked reading, swimming, and watching basketball. She traveled when she could, with Hawaii and Aruba being particularly favorite destinations. Chocolate was her favorite food.



Shirley loved her 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Natalie, and Johnny Klag, Joey and Maria Doll, Andrea McNeeley (nee Doll); Alex Doll, Laura Price (nee Doll), and Robert, Anna, Abigail, Kevin, Nathan, and Peyton Kosar; and her great grandchild, Tyson Klag.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia, and her late-in-life love, Cliff. She is survived by her six children, Jacqueline Klag, Michael Doll, Thomas Doll, Valerie Wilson, Kevin Kosar, and Gary Kosar, and her sons- and daughters-in-law, John Klag, Cecilia Doll, Julie Doll, Rick Wilson, Laura Kosar, and Jenn Kosar.



Per Shirley's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or service. Her family will hold a private celebration of her life. Her friends and all others are welcome to contact the family, and encouraged to make a donation to the Battered Women's Shelter of Summit & Medina Counties. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary