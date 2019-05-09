Shirley Sommers



Shirley Sommers, of Kent, who lived 80 amazing years, died on May 7, 2019, at The Gables at Kent Ridge.



Shirley was born June 30, 1938, in Kent. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and Riverwood Community Chapel. Retired from Kent State University after more than 30 years, she worked in the Financial Aid, Math and Computer Science Departments. Shirley was active in artistic, speed and hockey skating at Moon Glo Roller Rink and Akron Rollercade. She was a supporter of her family's skating, as well as, an avid bowler at Kent Lanes.



She is survived by daughters, Gloria (Brian Banks) Admire of Stow, Jeannie (Charles) O'Connell Collins of Senegal and Misty (Bryan Colbetzor) Sommers of Kent; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Gene Sommers; son, Donald Frederick Sommers; grandson, Matthew Yunkin; parents, Harold Ickes and Ruth Keefer (Shriver).



Calling hours will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 10th at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Bruce Chouinard officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11th at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to c/o Alzheimer's Research, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236, http://www.alz.org/akroncantonyoungstown/. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary