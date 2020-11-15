1/1
Shirley W. Baldwin
1930 - 2020
Shirley W. Baldwin, age 90, of Bath Creek Estates in Cuyahoga Falls died on November 9, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1930 in New Castle, PA to the late Roy and Sally Watkins. She graduated from New Castle High School and worked in the communication field reporting for The Cleveland Plain Dealer, and serving as Associate Communications Director for the Cleveland United Way. Shirley was a civic minded leader and served the communities in which she lived in various volunteer capacities. She is survived by her son, Marvin (Jo Ann) Montgomery, Sr; daughter, Annette Neal; grandchildren, Christopher Montgomery, Melinda (Darren) Howard, Andrea (Alonzo) Vance, Marie (Brian) Berry, Ashley Owens, and Marvin Montgomery, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Spencer Baldwin; son, Robert Montgomery; sisters, Dr. Betty Clark and Rowena Watkins; and brother, Roy Watkins Jr. A graveside service will be held in Birmingham, Alabama at Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, johnsonfh@sbcglobal.net, 440-357-7544



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
