1/1
Shirley Y. Kuhn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Shirley Y. Kuhn, born April 29. 1928, just as the love of her life, she sailed away on a new adventure Nov. 16, 2020. Shirley graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Soon after she met her love, Earl, on a blind date. It was love at first sight, although it took a year to marry on June 11, 1950. Just as they were together, they worked together, owners of the Peacock Inn from 1958-1971. She then worked as a cafeteria worker and manager at Springfield Local Schools from 1972-1991. After retiring together, they learned to sail on Atwood Lake, and made many sailing friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, Lewis Rawlinson and Goldie Pearl Gilgen Rawlinson; sister, Jean Rawlinson Smith; and great-grand-child Macklin . She leaves daughters, Lynn (Bill) Flory, Gail (Gary) Stewart; son Lew Kuhn (Kim Graham); grand-children, Eric (Michele), Adam (Tiffany), Daniel, Maria, and Alex; great-grand-children, Morgan McKenna Gage; sister-in-law, Jeanne Kuhn Dorka; nephews, and many loving friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Adams Mason, 330-535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved