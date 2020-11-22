TOGETHER AGAIN Shirley Y. Kuhn, born April 29. 1928, just as the love of her life, she sailed away on a new adventure Nov. 16, 2020. Shirley graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. Soon after she met her love, Earl, on a blind date. It was love at first sight, although it took a year to marry on June 11, 1950. Just as they were together, they worked together, owners of the Peacock Inn from 1958-1971. She then worked as a cafeteria worker and manager at Springfield Local Schools from 1972-1991. After retiring together, they learned to sail on Atwood Lake, and made many sailing friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, Lewis Rawlinson and Goldie Pearl Gilgen Rawlinson; sister, Jean Rawlinson Smith; and great-grand-child Macklin . She leaves daughters, Lynn (Bill) Flory, Gail (Gary) Stewart; son Lew Kuhn (Kim Graham); grand-children, Eric (Michele), Adam (Tiffany), Daniel, Maria, and Alex; great-grand-children, Morgan McKenna Gage; sister-in-law, Jeanne Kuhn Dorka; nephews, and many loving friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Adams Mason, 330-535-9186.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store