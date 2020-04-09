Home

Shirley Yvonne Law

Shirley Yvonne Law went home to be with the lord on March 26th 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Ronald Law, Sr.; sons, Ronald (Lanay) Law. Jr., Rashad (Mindy) Law; daughter, Renaya Law; her siblings, Diane Parker, Willie Stone, Carolyn Stone, Robert (Diane) Campbell, Naomi Campbell; her 12 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a private funeral will be held at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
