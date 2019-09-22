|
Shual Sargis Shual Sargis, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1923 in New Britain, CT to the late John and Martha Sargis. Shual proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was proud of the fact that he served as part of the Black Cat Squadron, both in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. Shual later retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 27 faithful years of service. He was an active Mason for over 40 years and was a Past Master of Elliott Lodge #514. He enjoyed going to reunions where he fought the war again with his old buddies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years of bliss, Alice; and his brothers, Solomon Sargis and Joseph Joseph. He is survived by his niece, Patty Sargis Tessier of Berlin, CT. Cremation has taken place and inurnment was held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Sargis family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019