) Shyla R. Durst, 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born in Topeka, KS to parents Norman and Marilyn Anderson on January 19, 1948. Left to cherish her memory are her children: David Sweitzer, Stacie Garland and Danny (Cherie) Sweitzer; grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler, Jerrilyn, and Devon; Bill (Donna) Anderson, Dave (Khryss) Glandorf, Tim (Patti) Glandorf, and Terry (Denise) Glandorf; stepfather, Frank Labbe; good friend, Cherie Starcher; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Shyla loved to read, and she was an amazing and loving mother and grandmother. A celebration of Shyla's life will be held at a later date.