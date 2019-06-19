Sibyl Ann



Sutton



Strickland



Sibyl Ann Sutton Strickland passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.



She was born on January 8, 1935 in Akron, Ohio to Harry White and Mary Alice Burk Sutton. She was a graduate of Newtown High School in Newtown Massachusetts and Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. Sibyl was an educator, mentor, volunteer at The Junior League of Akron, Stan Hywet, and a past president of the Needlework Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron, Ohio.



She was married to John Thomas Strickland. She is survived by her sons, John and his wife, Evette Strickland, Timothy Strickland, James and his wife, Sherry Strickland; and grandchildren, Harry and Wyatt Strickland, Kristy and her husband, Craig Herak, Jimmy and his wife, Shelby DeLung; and great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Cullen Delung and Lydia Herak. She was a river of life and joy to her family and community.



Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Rev. Susan Tiffany officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Needlework Guild, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary