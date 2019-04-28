Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney L. Hensley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sidney L. Hensley

Sidney L. Hensley, 80, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

A resident of Barberton since 1984, he was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from Babcock and Wilcox. Sidney enjoyed painting train pictures.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hazel; brothers, Sheridan and Dean; and sister, Audrey; he is survived by his brother, Dennis; several nieces and nephews and friend, Sharon and her family.

Sidney's funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 11:30 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now