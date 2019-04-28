|
Sidney L. Hensley
Sidney L. Hensley, 80, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
A resident of Barberton since 1984, he was a U.S. Army veteran, and retired from Babcock and Wilcox. Sidney enjoyed painting train pictures.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hazel; brothers, Sheridan and Dean; and sister, Audrey; he is survived by his brother, Dennis; several nieces and nephews and friend, Sharon and her family.
Sidney's funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1st at 11:30 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019