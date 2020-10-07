Sidney R. Pearl "Sid", born 12/8/1950 unexpectedly passed away on October 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing and masking guidelines. Please send condolences to: his daughter, Dr. Chivonna Childs, 1911 Beverly Hills Drive, Euclid, Ohio 44117 and to his son, Chevin Meadows, 510 Howe Street, Akron, Ohio 44307.