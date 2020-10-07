1/1
Sidney R. Pearl
1950 - 2020
Sidney R. Pearl "Sid", born 12/8/1950 unexpectedly passed away on October 3, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing and masking guidelines. Please send condolences to: his daughter, Dr. Chivonna Childs, 1911 Beverly Hills Drive, Euclid, Ohio 44117 and to his son, Chevin Meadows, 510 Howe Street, Akron, Ohio 44307.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
My condolences to the family ,sad to hear of the passing of my schooldays best friend since Thornton Jr High. R.i.P. Marvin Anderson in Chicago, Illinois
marvin anderson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
