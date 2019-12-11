|
WADSWORTH -- Sierra Lynn Grazier, 20, of Wadsworth, passed away December 7, 2019. Sierra was born on October 15, 1999 in Akron, Ohio to Steve and Dianne (Kramer) Grazier. Sierra enjoyed camping and spending time with her numerous friends. She had the kindest, gentlest and most generous soul, with a one-of-a kind laugh. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Clayton Kramer and uncle Gregg Gearhart. Sierra is survived by her parents, Steve and Dianne Grazier; brothers, Dylan (fiancÃ©e Rachel Henry) and Devin Grazier; grandparents, Freda Kramer and Donald and Jean Grazier; aunts and uncles, Robin (Brent) Myers, Jenny (Bob) Fowler, Jeff Grazier, Lori (Jimmy) Wallbrown, Marilyn (John) Wallbrown, Tana (Gordon) Covey, Becky (Paul ) Wallbrown; and many cousins that she was very close with. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth, Ohio, with Tony Scarpino officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019