Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
116 E. Boyer St.
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sierra Grazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sierra Lynn Grazier


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sierra Lynn Grazier Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Sierra Lynn Grazier, 20, of Wadsworth, passed away December 7, 2019. Sierra was born on October 15, 1999 in Akron, Ohio to Steve and Dianne (Kramer) Grazier. Sierra enjoyed camping and spending time with her numerous friends. She had the kindest, gentlest and most generous soul, with a one-of-a kind laugh. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Clayton Kramer and uncle Gregg Gearhart. Sierra is survived by her parents, Steve and Dianne Grazier; brothers, Dylan (fiancÃ©e Rachel Henry) and Devin Grazier; grandparents, Freda Kramer and Donald and Jean Grazier; aunts and uncles, Robin (Brent) Myers, Jenny (Bob) Fowler, Jeff Grazier, Lori (Jimmy) Wallbrown, Marilyn (John) Wallbrown, Tana (Gordon) Covey, Becky (Paul ) Wallbrown; and many cousins that she was very close with. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth, Ohio, with Tony Scarpino officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sierra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -