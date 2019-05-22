|
Signe M. Johnson (nee Gabrielson), age 90, of Northfield, passed away May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R.; loving mother of Cindy (Kenneth) Cerminara, Pamela R. Ross, John W. (Vicki) Johnson, and the late William R. Johnson; proud grandmother of six, great grandmother of fourteen, and great-great grandmother of one; dear sister of Anne Lock and the late Hilder Carter, Victor Gabrielson, Elsa Johnson, Ruth Fowler, and Gunner Gabrielson; and cherished daughter of the late Selma and Gustav Gabrielson. A memorial service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd., Northfield Center, OH 44067 (330-468-1443), where friends will be received THURSDAY 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Private burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019