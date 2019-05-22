Home

Signe M. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Signe M. Johnson Obituary
Signe M.

Johnson

TOGETHER AGAIN

Signe M. Johnson (nee Gabrielson), age 90, of Northfield, passed away May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R.; loving mother of Cindy (Kenneth) Cerminara, Pamela R. Ross, John W. (Vicki) Johnson, and the late William R. Johnson; proud grandmother of six, great grandmother of fourteen, and great-great grandmother of one; dear sister of Anne Lock and the late Hilder Carter, Victor Gabrielson, Elsa Johnson, Ruth Fowler, and Gunner Gabrielson; and cherished daughter of the late Selma and Gustav Gabrielson. A memorial service will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd., Northfield Center, OH 44067 (330-468-1443), where friends will be received THURSDAY 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Private burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019
