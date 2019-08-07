Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1761 2nd St.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Malachosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone Angel Malachosky


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone Angel Malachosky Obituary
Simone Angel Malachosky CUYAHOGA FALLS - Simone Angel Malachosky, 92, passed away August 6, 2019. Simone was born in Belgium and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; survived by her daughters, Judy Mahoney, Paulette (Anthony) Williams and Annette Breiding; grandchildren; Malinda (Edward), Natalie (Jason), Philip (Jessica), David, Michael, Judee (Justin), and Mark (Ashley); 8 great-grandchildren. No calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, OH 44685. You loved to dance and sing, to your family you gave everything, your heart, your soul, your hugs and your kiss, your journey continues, we will dance again in eternal bliss. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now