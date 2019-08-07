|
Simone Angel Malachosky CUYAHOGA FALLS - Simone Angel Malachosky, 92, passed away August 6, 2019. Simone was born in Belgium and lived most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; survived by her daughters, Judy Mahoney, Paulette (Anthony) Williams and Annette Breiding; grandchildren; Malinda (Edward), Natalie (Jason), Philip (Jessica), David, Michael, Judee (Justin), and Mark (Ashley); 8 great-grandchildren. No calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, OH 44685. You loved to dance and sing, to your family you gave everything, your heart, your soul, your hugs and your kiss, your journey continues, we will dance again in eternal bliss. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019