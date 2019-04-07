Skip (Clifford) Arthurs



Skip (Clifford) Arthurs, 61, of Akron, passed away on April 5, 2019. Skip was born on May 13, 1957. He was the past owner of the New Jade Lounge in Akron.



For many years he umpired softball and coached youth sports. He was a faithful Browns fan and loved hunting and water sports. Skip was the patriarch and a role model for his family. He had a kind, generous spirit and would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed.



Skip was preceded in death by his fathers, Clifford Arthurs and Matt Soulsby. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Karen. He also leaves his mother, Betty Arthurs Soulsby; brothers, Jim (Nancy) Arthurs and Danny Arthurs; sisters, Lelia (Kaye) Wortman and Cheryl (Craig) Gerhold; daughters, Kelly Ruhlin (Steve) and Colleen Brady; son, Edward Brady (Amanda); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Katie.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. funeral service with Father Dismass officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary