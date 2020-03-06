Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
670 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Sanders-Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Y. Sanders-Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonja Y. Sanders-Williams Obituary
Sonja Y. Sanders-Williams, 67, passed away on February 27, 2020., 67, passed away on February 27, 2020.
Homegoing service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307 at 12:00 Noon, where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Pastor Gregory Harrison Eulogizing. Condolences for the family can be sent to 1012 Moeller Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -