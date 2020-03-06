|
Sonja Y. Sanders-Williams, 67, passed away on February 27, 2020.
Homegoing service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, 670 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307 at 12:00 Noon, where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service, Pastor Gregory Harrison Eulogizing. Condolences for the family can be sent to 1012 Moeller Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. (Rhoden Memorial Home, 330-724-1201)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020