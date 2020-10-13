1/1
Sonya Marie Raybould
Sonya Marie Raybould, age 37, passed away from a natural causes while enjoying vacation with her family on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 in Hilton Head, SC. Sonya is singing with the angels now and will leave behind her parents, Dave and Natalie Raybould; brother, David (Heather) Raybould; sister, Serena (Ben) Evans; niece, Pepper; brother, Sam (Rachel) Kadi; nephew and nieces, Alex, Abby and Avery; grandmother, Baka Marie; and cat CleoCATra. We will all miss you and love you forever. Family and friends are invited to funeral services and to celebrate Sonya's life on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at The Chapel Wadsworth Campus, 1391 State Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Calling hours will be between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. Private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or for those desiring memorial contributions, that may be made online to Akron Children's Hospital @ www.akronchildrens.org/Giving. Please visit Faulhaberfuneralhome.com for full obituary. ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
01:30 - 03:30 PM
The Chapel Wadsworth Campus
OCT
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
The Chapel Wadsworth Campus
OCT
14
Memorial service
06:30 PM
The Chapel Wadsworth Campus
Funeral services provided by
Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
