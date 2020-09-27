1/1
Sonya Sofia Stoltz
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow we are sad to report the passing of our beautiful, elegant fashion icon, wife, and mother Sonya Sofia Stoltz. She passed on September 19, 2020 following a long illness at the age of 91. She was born May 9, 1929 in Lonkorz, Poland, the daughter of the late Maria Dynowska. When Poland was invaded by Germany in 1939; her family was taken to Germany as forced labor. At the age of 13, she and her mother were forced to work in a munitions factory in Czechoslovakia until the war ended. They fled west to avoid the Russians and reached the advancing Americans; finally settling in a displaced persons refugee camp in Passau, Germany. There she met an American Army soldier, Francis Stoltz, and they were later married on June 21, 1947. Coming to Akron, Ohio in 1954, they had four children. She enjoyed a long career in retail starting at O'Neils downtown, selling furs and ladies better clothing until the closing of the store. She then worked for Kaufmans and Macys at Chapel Hill until she retired. Sonya had a long and enjoyable life raising her family with her loving husband of 73 years. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death two brothers and two sisters in Poland. She is survived by her husband, Francis; daughter, Monika Mihiylov; sons, Richard, Dale (Pamela) Kenneth (Barbara); 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; special niece and her husband Joyce and Ray Cherico; several nieces and nephews in Poland. We wish to thank all of our friends and family in our North Hill neighborhood, the U.S. and Poland for their care and support. Cremation has taken place, there will be no viewing as was her wish to be remembered as she was in life. Memorial contributions may be made to: The International Institute of Akron (20 Olive Street, Suite 201, Akron, OH 44310). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved