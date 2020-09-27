It is with deep sorrow we are sad to report the passing of our beautiful, elegant fashion icon, wife, and mother Sonya Sofia Stoltz. She passed on September 19, 2020 following a long illness at the age of 91. She was born May 9, 1929 in Lonkorz, Poland, the daughter of the late Maria Dynowska. When Poland was invaded by Germany in 1939; her family was taken to Germany as forced labor. At the age of 13, she and her mother were forced to work in a munitions factory in Czechoslovakia until the war ended. They fled west to avoid the Russians and reached the advancing Americans; finally settling in a displaced persons refugee camp in Passau, Germany. There she met an American Army soldier, Francis Stoltz, and they were later married on June 21, 1947. Coming to Akron, Ohio in 1954, they had four children. She enjoyed a long career in retail starting at O'Neils downtown, selling furs and ladies better clothing until the closing of the store. She then worked for Kaufmans and Macys at Chapel Hill until she retired. Sonya had a long and enjoyable life raising her family with her loving husband of 73 years. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death two brothers and two sisters in Poland. She is survived by her husband, Francis; daughter, Monika Mihiylov; sons, Richard, Dale (Pamela) Kenneth (Barbara); 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; special niece and her husband Joyce and Ray Cherico; several nieces and nephews in Poland. We wish to thank all of our friends and family in our North Hill neighborhood, the U.S. and Poland for their care and support. Cremation has taken place, there will be no viewing as was her wish to be remembered as she was in life. Memorial contributions may be made to: The International Institute of Akron (20 Olive Street, Suite 201, Akron, OH 44310). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186







