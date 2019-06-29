Sophia Szabat



Sophia Szabat, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Bereska, Ukraine and came to the Akron area in 1949.



Affectionately known as "Baba", she was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, making pierogis (pyrohy), spending time with her grandchildren, and sharing meals with her granddogs.



Sophia was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (Matczymchek) Gutysz; husband, Joseph; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by sons, Bill, Michael, Walter and Raymond (Carol); sister, Pauline in Poland; and grandchildren, Liana, Dana, Ashley, Cara, Elizabeth, Paige and Kyle.



Funeral service will be held Monday, 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 and at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1866 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Fr. Vsevolod Shevchuk officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home where a Parastas service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church (for the church's Pyrohy Fund). (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019