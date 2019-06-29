Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Szabat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Szabat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia Szabat Obituary
Sophia Szabat

Sophia Szabat, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Bereska, Ukraine and came to the Akron area in 1949.

Affectionately known as "Baba", she was a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, making pierogis (pyrohy), spending time with her grandchildren, and sharing meals with her granddogs.

Sophia was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary (Matczymchek) Gutysz; husband, Joseph; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by sons, Bill, Michael, Walter and Raymond (Carol); sister, Pauline in Poland; and grandchildren, Liana, Dana, Ashley, Cara, Elizabeth, Paige and Kyle.

Funeral service will be held Monday, 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 and at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1866 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Fr. Vsevolod Shevchuk officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home where a Parastas service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church (for the church's Pyrohy Fund). (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now