Sophia Szabat
Sophia Szabat, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Monday, 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 and at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1866 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Fr. Vsevolod Shevchuk officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends TODAY, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home where a Parastas service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church (for the church's Pyrohy Fund). A reception will be held at the funeral home following the interment on Monday. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019