Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:45 PM
Parastas service
Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church
1866 Brown St.,
Akron, OH
Sophia Szabat


1949 - 2019
Sophia Szabat Obituary
Sophia Szabat

Sophia Szabat, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Monday, 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 and at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1866 Brown St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Fr. Vsevolod Shevchuk officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends TODAY, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home where a Parastas service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church (for the church's Pyrohy Fund). A reception will be held at the funeral home following the interment on Monday. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
