|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Sophie C. Brown, 89, of Tallmadge, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born in Corry, Pennsylvania on June 8, 1930 to the late John and Anna Hajda Czech. Sophie retired from Weatherchem after over 40 years of service. She also spent many years as a server at Silver Lake Country Club. She loved the outdoors and could often be found fishing and tending to her garden. She also loved hummingbirds and rooting for the Steelers. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Brown; siblings, Gertrude Kowalski, Mary Wawrejko, Anne Bystricki, Jennie Butcher, Christine Toplovich, Irene Gronostaj, John Czech, and Thaddeus Czech; and beloved dog, Shammy. Sophie will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Steve Hardy; grandson, Nathan Hardy; brother, Chester (Phyllis) Czech; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Gracie. Per Sophie's wishes, no services will be held. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019