In loving memory of Squire E. "Ed" Smith Jr., age 50, who died unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020. Not only was he an amazing friend, brother and son, but he was an absolutely incredible, caring and loving Father to his three boys. He would have done anything for anybody, and his laugh could light up the room! He will be remembered by everyone, but will absolutely never be forgotten. He was a graduate of Norton High School. Ed was employed by the City of Barberton in the Water Department at the Water Treatment Plant. Preceded in death by his father, Squire Edward Smith Sr.; survived by his three sons, Gregory Edward Smith, Nicholas Ray Smith and Douglas Michael Crihfield; daughter, Caitlyn Lamp; mother, Nancy June (Brodwick) Smith; brother, Louis Joseph Smith; former wife, Linda; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Ed's funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 21st at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Fred Webb officiating. His family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service. Burial to follow at Clinton Cemetery.