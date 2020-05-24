Staci R. Anderson
Staci R. Anderson, 54, went home to be with the Lord May 2nd, 2020. She was born November 23rd, 1965 in Akron, Ohio to the late Alphonso B. and Harriet Comeione (Slonsky), she was a lifelong Akron resident. She attended Central-Hower High School graduating class 1984. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Andrea B. Anderson (Joshua), Erica R. Comeione, and Christina M. Strang; 7 grandchildren, and brother and sisters. Staci loved shopping, going out with family and loved ones, huge parties, and lottery scratch offs. Staci will be missed by her 3 daughters, family and many friends. God called her home because she was too beautiful for earth. Private gathering will be held in her remembrance at a later date.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
