Stacie Lynn Figley, 48, of Barberton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Barberton Summa Hospital after a two year battle with cancer.



Born Feb. 4, 1971 in Barberton, she married Christopher Figley, her soul mate, on June 1, 1991. She graduated from Norwayne High School and Akron University. While battling cancer, Stacie studied and received her Accounting Degree from Stark State. In Dec. 2018 she became a licensed CPA.



Stacie was a member of the Bober Markey Fedorovich family in Akron who were wonderful and supportive of Stacie during her illness. Stacie was active in Girl Scouts having received her Gold Award and later was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. She volunteered at the Akron Food Bank and was a supporter of United Way.



Surviving are her husband, Chris; children, Ethan and Sara; mother, Gerri Williams and friend Gerald Higgins; her father and stepmother, Dave and Kim Williams; sisters, Alina Tullius, Alex (Tyler) Williams and Annie (Matt) Williams; brother, Andrew Williams; grandmother, Opal Rogers; and in-laws, Jill (Bob) McInturff, Andrew (Kathy) Figley and Linda Figley.



Friends may call Thursday, June 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with services following at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Maple Mound Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Akron-Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy., Akron, OH 44307 or the , 3500 Embassy Pkwy, Suite 150, Akron, OH 44333.