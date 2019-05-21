Stamatia "Tina" Skeriotis



Stamatia (Tina) (Sitaras) Skeriotis, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. She was born in Xios, Greece and left home at 16 to go to work in England and help support her parents. Stamatia, her husband, Kostas and their children legally emigrated to Akron, Ohio in 1967, where she enjoyed working for Western Fruit Basket, Thomastown Party Center and Gus' Chalet. She was a very heartwarming person with a gift of hospitality who enjoyed having people over and serving them her amazing food and great pastries. Stamatia loved the Lord and her family.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kostas; son, Nick (Gina) Skeriotis; daughter, Rita (Domingo) Ramos; grandchildren, Gianna, Zech, Ivanna, Alex; sister, Anna (Kostas) Stamatinos; brother in law, George Karousis of Greece; and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Stamatia was preceded in death by her parents, Georgios and Maria Sitaras; sisters, Barbara (John) Condoulis and Kiki Karousis.



Lastly, we would like to thank Gentlebrook, The Homestead care takers for all the care and love they showed to our mother. We couldn't have done it without you. Also, a special thank you to Great Lakes Hospice.



Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with a Trisagion service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 129 S. Union St., Akron, with Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019