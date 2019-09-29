Home

Stanley A. Boyd

Stanley A. Boyd Obituary
Stanley A. Boyd Stanley A. Boyd passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Stan graduated as a top athlete of Copley High School and attended Miami of Ohio on a full athletic football scholarship. Stan was a golf enthusiast, showing great talent on the links and patience as a skilled golf instructor. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, good heart and his deep love of dogs. Stan is survived by children, Holly, Ryan and Steven; sisters, Linda Derringer and Norma Boyd; beloved girlfriend, Sally Goodyear; nephews, Chad and Todd Derringer; niece, Cathy Kernagis; and his adored canine companion, Sweet Pea. Stan's wishes to be cremated have been carried out. A future memorial will be planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to "One of a Kind Pets' Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
