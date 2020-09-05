Stanley D. Nairn, 70, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. Those who loved him knew his strength, determination, and sense of humor. He attended Grace Church in Norton where he taught adult Bible study. He was an assistant Pastor in Bethlehem and New Holland, PA, Pastor at Grace Church in Middlebranch, OH, a missionary, along with Betty and his children in Argentina for 9 years, Pastor at Grace Church of Medina, worked in sales at NTB and most recently retired from Summa Health Systems. He is survived by his wife, Betty, who was happily married for 17,988 days; children, Jacquelin (Chris) Nairn, Kimberly (Clint) Snyder, Andres (Jessica) Nairn, and Jessica (Landen) Herr; grandchildren, Amanda, Shawn, Summer, Ricky, Andrew and Everly. Stanley was preceded in death by his son, Scott. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: MetroGrace, 7721 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136 in memory of Stanley. Condolences and memories can be shared with Stanley's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton