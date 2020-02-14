|
Stanley Edward Martin passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. He was 82 years old. He was born in Akron, Ohio on January 14, 1938 to Stanley H. Martin and Agnes L. Martin (n. Gibson). He grew up in West Akron and Bath, Ohio. He attended Buchtel High School where he met his wife, Phyllis Joan Martin. After moving to Bath and graduating from Revere High School he attended Kent State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Architecture. He was a respected Architect practicing for many years in Akron and Cleveland. He was active in the Akron business community as a member of the Akron City Club, Akron Commerce Club, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron among others. He enjoyed working alongside his neighbors in their Block Association and was deeply committed to the community of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He also enjoyed participating in the Akron Derby Town Chorus and the International Thunderbird Club. He joins his beloved wife, Phyllis who passed away in June of 2019; his brother, Eugene Allan Martin and sister, Marianne Virginia Herman. Stan is survived by his son, Stanley Blaine Martin (Christiane Mitchell Martin) of Switzerland; daughter, Kristen Elizabeth Ouellette and grandchildren, Jordan, Kaide and Erynn Ouellette of Akron. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Anne Fulton of Bath, Ohio and will be dearly missed by his son-in-law, Scott Ouellette and Martha Palunas, who was like a daughter to Stan and Phyllis. He will be missed dearly by many wonderful, lifelong friends of our family. Stan and Phyllis were residents of the Heritage Crossing Assisted Living Community who the family wish to sincerely thank for the wonderful quality of care and support they have provided. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on MONDAY, February 17th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304. Pastor David Nevergall will officiate. The family will receive friends and family on SUNDAY, February 16th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in his name. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020