Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Wojciechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr. Obituary
Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr. Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr., age 60 of Randolph, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born September 17, 1958, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to parents Evelyn (Mielke) and Stanley F. Wojciechowski Sr. Stan Jr. graduated from Waterloo High School in 1976 and went on to work for East Manufacturing for 43 years. He supported Waterloo sports and was a former member of the chain crew for football games. Stan Jr. is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Kathryn (Schweninger); daughters: Sarah and Katie; father, Stanley (Charlotte Jermy) Wojciechowski Sr.; sister, Sandra Sposet; as well many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn. Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be sent to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685. Stan's legacy will also live on through the gift of donation with Lifebanc. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now