|
|
Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr. Stanley F. Wojciechowski Jr., age 60 of Randolph, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born September 17, 1958, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to parents Evelyn (Mielke) and Stanley F. Wojciechowski Sr. Stan Jr. graduated from Waterloo High School in 1976 and went on to work for East Manufacturing for 43 years. He supported Waterloo sports and was a former member of the chain crew for football games. Stan Jr. is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Kathryn (Schweninger); daughters: Sarah and Katie; father, Stanley (Charlotte Jermy) Wojciechowski Sr.; sister, Sandra Sposet; as well many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn. Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be sent to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685. Stan's legacy will also live on through the gift of donation with Lifebanc. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019