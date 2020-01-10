|
THEN AND NOW Stanley "Stan" George Smith, 68, entered into Eternal Peace on January 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 493 Westerly Rd., Akron, Ohio 44307. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020