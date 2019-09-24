Home

Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
Stanley J. Aronson Stanley P. Aronson, 77, passed away September 22, 2019. Stan was an adoring and devoted husband, proud and loving father, loyal friend, and determined attorney. He was born to Herbert and Tillie (Segal) Aronson in Canton, Ohio on December 27, 1941. At a young age, Stan's family knew he was destined to be an attorney. He earned his JD from the University of Akron School of Law on June 15, 1969 and was admitted to the Arizona, Ohio and Florida Bars. He worked for many years as a prosecutor before starting private practice as a personal injury attorney. Stan was known to be a "bulldog" for his clients; working relentlessly to obtain the best possible outcomes. Always humble, Stan was never one to brag about his own significant accolades and successes. More often than not, he could be found bragging about his four daughters and their many achievements. Stanley leaves behind a great legacy in them and all the other lives he touched throughout the years as both a mentor, advocate, and a friend. Preceded in death by his brother, William, he is survived by his beloved wife, Kimberly; daughters, Beth (Seth), Emily, Kara, and Kaley; brothers, Arthur (Marcy), Barry (Maureen) and Brian; grandchildren, Simone, Kai and Naomi and sister-in-law, Lonnie. A celebration of Stanley's life will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 West Market St., Akron OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Medina Hospice of Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
