Stanley J. Smrdel



BARBERTON -- Stanley J. Smrdel, 82, passed away at Pleasant View Care Center on February 23, 2019.



He was born in Barberton and was a graduate of Barberton High School and the Indiana Technical College. He spent two years in the U.S. Army. Stanley retired from North American Aviation in Columbus after 20 years. He was a member of KSKJ St. Joseph Lodge, A.F.U #44 (St. Martin's Lodge) and the Slovenian Independent Society Home.



Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances; brother, Frank; and nephew, John; He is survived by his sister, Agnes (Edward) Siciliano; sister-in-law, Maryann Smrdel; eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for Stanley's excellent care.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Inurnment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .