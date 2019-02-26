Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Smrdel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Smrdel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley J. Smrdel Obituary
Stanley J. Smrdel

BARBERTON -- Stanley J. Smrdel, 82, passed away at Pleasant View Care Center on February 23, 2019.

He was born in Barberton and was a graduate of Barberton High School and the Indiana Technical College. He spent two years in the U.S. Army. Stanley retired from North American Aviation in Columbus after 20 years. He was a member of KSKJ St. Joseph Lodge, A.F.U #44 (St. Martin's Lodge) and the Slovenian Independent Society Home.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances; brother, Frank; and nephew, John; He is survived by his sister, Agnes (Edward) Siciliano; sister-in-law, Maryann Smrdel; eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for Stanley's excellent care.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Inurnment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now