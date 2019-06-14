Stanley Minster



Stanley Minster passed away on June 12, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family.



Stan was born in Canton, Ohio on April 16, 1925 to Emma and Morris Minster. He married his loving wife Mary Ann in 1947, and gathered all his strength to enable them to celebrate their 72nd anniversary on June 8. Stan was the devoted father of Debbie (Richard) Zelin, Shelley (David) Koch and Rob (Andrea) Minster. He was the proud Papa for his nine grandchildren, but it was perhaps his 14 great grandchildren that gave him his greatest joy and fueled his desire for a long life.



He was a dedicated leader of the Akron Jewish Community for decades, serving as President of the Shaw JCC, chairman of the campus building expansion and many other roles. Stan was a man that future leaders admired and went to for advice and guidance.



Stan was the long-time owner and president of Belenky, Inc. that Belenky is now 105 years old.



Stan loved to golf, play bridge and just be with friends.



The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. TODAY at the Shaw JCC, 750 White Pond Drive. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shaw JCC or . Shiva will be observed at the home of Rob and Andrea on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019