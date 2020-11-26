1/1
Stanley N. Robinson
Stanley N. Robinson, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20th, 2020 in Dade City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estle and Opal Robinson, and his siblings, Sue Rastorfer and Norm Robinson. He is survived by his sister, Jan (Denny) Eshler; children, Dawn (Dave) Troup, Shane (Jen) Robinson, and Preston (Sammi) Riley; grandchildren, Patrick, Megan, Max, and Emmett; great granddaughter, Quinn; nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. Stan was a Purple Heart Veteran of the Vietnam War and a heavy equipment operator with Independence Excavating, Inc. He was also a member of many social clubs and an avid golfer. Due to COVID, there will be a small private service. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Akron Food Bank.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother you fought the good fight so sad your gone brother
James Yoder
Served In Military Together
