Stanley "Paul" Davis, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2019. Paul was an Army veteran, serving from 1946-1948. He was an active member of the Akron Baptist Temple, serving as a church deacon and superintendent of the Busy Bee Sunday School Department. His faith in and service to the Lord Jesus, and his devotion to his family were at the center of his life. Paul co-founded and operated Tsali Machine & Welding until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed learning to fly and would often pilot a Cessna airplane around Ohio. In retirement, Paul enjoyed traveling with his wife of 57 years, Wanda, and pursuing his hobbies of golf, lapidary, woodworking, photography and ham radio.



Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda and granddaughter, Sarah.



He is survived by his children, Jeff Davis, David (Deborah) Davis, John (Kathy) Davis, and Penny (Stan) Lipec; sisters, Jean Murphy and Donna (Bob) Osborne; his eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Isabella, Merrily, Emily, Amanda, Madeline, Victoria, and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren.



A special thanks to everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care and assistance.



Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Reverend Ernie Kemppel. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.



