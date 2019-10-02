|
Stanley Paul Gustely Stanley Paul Gustely died peacefully on September 29, 2019. He was born December 27, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to parents Paul and Edna Gustely. He attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from West High School. As a World War II veteran of the Pacific, Stan served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Philippines and Okinawa. Upon returning from service, Stan earned two undergraduate degrees from the University of Akron. He was a Brother of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and a player on the University's football team. Stan also attended Case Western Reserve University where he earned a Masters in History. Stan spent most of his professional career as an educator in the Akron Public School system beginning at Simon Perkins Junior High School where he taught civics and history. Later, he became a teacher in the Ohio Work Adjustment Program. He concluded his career as an administrator for the Ohio Work Adjustment Program. He also worked part-time for nearly twenty years at Lucky Shoes in Fairlawn, Ohio. Stan attended and served St. John's Episcopal Church for nearly 50 years. He was a lay reader, served on Vestry several times and was a member of St. John's Brotherhood helping to maintain the church grounds and assist with fundraising meals. Stan was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, (Helen Martha) Marty, of 57 years. He is survived by his six adult children, Margo of Cuyahoga Falls, Paul of Hollywood, FL, David (Kim) of Twinsburg, Kenneth (Martha) of Coconut Creek, FL, Keith (Tina) of Maineville, OH, and Edward (Dewi) of Jakarta, Indonesia; and his seven amazing grandchildren, Phoebe, Sophia, Jason, Anthony, Benjamin, Abigail and Hannah. Funeral Services will be held 2:30 p.m. SATURDAY, October 5th at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2220 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 3653 West Market, Akron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Stan's memory be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019