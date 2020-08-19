STOW -- Starling White, 83, the son of Eva and Corb (AC) White, passed away on August 17, 2020. Leaving behind his loving family, his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann (Mann); two sons, Jerry White, 54, of Stow and Jeff White (Patti), 51, of Medina; five grandchildren, Josh Hine (Abbie), Richard, Maxwell, Annalies, and Emma White, and one great-grandson, Jack. Starling was a happy, patient man who will be greatly missed. Starling graduated from Beallsville High School in 1955 and Howard Vocational School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1962. Starling worked as a carpenter in the construction industry for 30 years and eventually established his own company, retiring in 2002. Starling was extremely close to his brothers and sisters, Alan White, Rowena Bennett, and Helen Wallace, who all preceded him in death. He enjoyed the family get-togethers with his sisters, Jean Bennett of Richfield, Judy Anderson of Beallsville, and his brother, Donald White of Bethesda, and all of his nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Burial Saturday Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda, OH. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)