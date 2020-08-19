1/1
Starling White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Starling's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Starling White, 83, the son of Eva and Corb (AC) White, passed away on August 17, 2020. Leaving behind his loving family, his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann (Mann); two sons, Jerry White, 54, of Stow and Jeff White (Patti), 51, of Medina; five grandchildren, Josh Hine (Abbie), Richard, Maxwell, Annalies, and Emma White, and one great-grandson, Jack. Starling was a happy, patient man who will be greatly missed. Starling graduated from Beallsville High School in 1955 and Howard Vocational School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1962. Starling worked as a carpenter in the construction industry for 30 years and eventually established his own company, retiring in 2002. Starling was extremely close to his brothers and sisters, Alan White, Rowena Bennett, and Helen Wallace, who all preceded him in death. He enjoyed the family get-togethers with his sisters, Jean Bennett of Richfield, Judy Anderson of Beallsville, and his brother, Donald White of Bethesda, and all of his nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Burial Saturday Ebenezer Cemetery in Bethesda, OH. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved