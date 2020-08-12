1/2
Stella L. Weigand
1950 - 2020
Stella L. Weigand, age 70, of passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020, and is now in the hands of the Lord. Stella was born July 27, 1950 to Claude and Mary (Corl) Weigand. She is survived by sister, Emma (Derle) Wages; nephews, Andrew (Jodi) Wages and Brian (Laura) Wages; grandnieces, Carly and Lucy Wages; grandnephews, Joseph and Joshua Wages and Jackson Thomas. Stella is also survived by her longtime significant other, Jay Hershey. Stella was the first Valedictorian of Waterloo High School in 1968. She attended the University of Akron and earned her CPA. Stella retired from St. Vincent High School in Akron. Private services are being held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Randolph Fire Department, 1639 State Route 44, P.O. Box 64, Randolph, OH 44265 or to St. Joseph School, 2617 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
