) Jameyson Stella M. (nee Novak) Jameyson, age 92, passed away quietly on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Grafton, Ohio to Paul and Celia (Franczak) Novak. During WWII, Stella was proud to have worked at the Fisher Body Aircraft Plant. Later on, Stella went on to work at the Medina County Courthouse in the Recorder's Office, where she met the love of her life, Jerry, as he delivered the mail in the courthouse. She also fondly remembered her times working as a Library Aide at Garfield Elementary School. Through her life, Stella was a very active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She also cherished her time with the American Legion Post 202 Women's Auxiliary, where she held various positions throughout the years. Stella's greatest joy was her family, and she especially enjoyed decorating their birthday cakes as they gathered for celebrations. Stella was a very special person and loved by everyone who knew her. Stella is survived by her children: Christine (Michael) Tighe from Bucyrus, Ohio, Mark (Kim) Jameyson from Fairlawn, Ohio, Julie (Bob) Turner from Randolph, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelly Tighe Combs (Andrew Colopy), Eric (Janelle) Tighe, Jerry (Tracy) Tighe, Michelle Tighe Cook (Eric), Lindsay Jameyson, Aaron Jameyson, Evan Boucher; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Stella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gerald (Jerry) Jameyson; siblings, Frank M. Novak and Genevieve Kubis. The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen - Sanctuary Health Network of Medina and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care that they gave to our loving Mother. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private Funeral Mass for Stella. If you wish to participate in the Funeral Mass via live stream, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com/obituary/stella-jameyson on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1 PM. Private interment will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Medina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stella's name may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care at https://crhcf.org/ or mail in address: 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 6, 2020.